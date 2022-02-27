Ukraine Says Will Hold Talks With Russia on Border With Belarus

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities will hold talks with Russian counterparts on the nation’s border with Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said.

A Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of Zelenskiy’s political party, said in televised comments. Belarus’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko, earlier called the Ukrainian leader.

The confirmation came after Russia had sent a negotiation team to the southeastern Belarusian city of Gomel, though Zelenskiy said he’d refuse to hold talks in a country from which Russian troops were attacking Ukraine.

