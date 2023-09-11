Ukraine Seeks as Much as $14 Billion in US Financial Aid in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine needs between $12 billion and $14 billion in financial aid from the US next year as budget spending remains high amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“There are no talks yet, there are a lot of uncertainties and we do not have confidence that this is guaranteed,” Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told reporters in Kyiv on Monday. Ukraine also hopes to get $3.3 billion from the US before year-end.

Ukraine received almost $10 billion in financial aid from the US this year to help cover the budget deficit and Kyiv expects its needs won’t ease next year as Ukrainian troops are slowly progressing in their counteroffensive.

While President Joe Biden has requested $24 billion in emergency funds to address the war in Ukraine, the next tranche of US aid to Ukraine is running into political trouble as the US heads into an election cycle.

Ukraine’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, said last week he was going to ask the cabinet to increase defense spending by an additional 251 billion hryvnia ($6.8 billion) this year as military expenditure increases on a daily basis.

The government will discuss Umerov’s request at the nearest meeting, according to Marchenko. “I am not sure we can cover all the needs” mentioned by Umerov, Marchenko said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.