(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian prosecutors said they’re seeking the pre-trial detention of Kremlin-friendly businessman Viktor Medvedchuk on suspicion of treason, a move that’s likely further fan tensions with Russia.

Medvedchuk, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also suspected of attempting to embezzle national resources in the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, according to comments Tuesday on Facebook by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. His whereabouts are unknown.

The treason case follows earlier measures by Ukraine to sanction three pro-Kremlin television channels linked to Medvedchuk. He also had access to some of his assets restricted in February.

Oleh Babanin, a spokesman for Medvedchuk, didn’t answer calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.

