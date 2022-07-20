(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is seeking to delay payments on foreign debt and change terms of GDP warrants as Russia’s invasion undermines the economy.

The government wants to reach an agreement with bondholders by Aug. 15, according to decrees published on the Cabinet website. The government plans to address bondholders on Wednesday, people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials have been exploring the possibility of debt restructuring as the country’s funding options dry up. The decree is set to come before a $1.4 billion foreign-debt redemption and interest payment due in September. The move may save $3 billion in debt redemption costs over two years, and more with interest payments, according to Bloomberg calculations.

