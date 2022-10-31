(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank cited the “first signs” that price pressures in the war-battered nation are stabilizing since the Russian invasion began, though will remain vigilant as the conflict grinds on.

Measures including reduced intervention to shore up the government’s war budget helped buoy the hryvnia, according to minutes of the National Bank of Ukraine’s meeting ahead of its Oct. 20 rate decision. That helped soften consumer expectations of future price growth, policymakers said.

“The NBU should proceed with caution as it interprets these signals,” the bank said. “The war’s shift into a protracted stage, the volatility of exchange-rate and inflation expectations, and the inflationary pressure affecting about 90% of the consumer basket are increasing the risk that the inflationary spiral may continue to unfold.”

Ukraine kept interest rates unchanged at 25% at an Oct. 20 meeting. As Russia’s war on Ukraine escalates, central bankers pledged to maintain tight monetary policy, according to the minutes.

The bank in Kyiv may also take extra measures to improve the efficiency of its rate policy and shore up international reserves, it said. Those may include an increase in the ratio of mandatory provisions for lenders and a government bond sale program from its portfolio, according to the minutes.

