(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is optimistic the deal that has revived grain exports from its Black Sea ports will be extended beyond a mid-November deadline due to strong global demand, according to Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov.

Moscow agreed to resume the deal on Wednesday, after briefly suspending participation. The agreement, signed in July, has allowed for safe passage of crop vessels from Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain and vegetable-oil suppliers.

Still, it is up for renewal on Nov. 19, which will be key for future sales. Farmers and traders will be forced to resort to lengthier and costlier land and river routes if Black Sea ports are again blocked, curbing volumes abroad.

“Chances that the grain agreement will function are very high because the whole world supports the necessity of supply of Ukrainian agriculture products on the global markets,” Vaskov said in an interview Tuesday, confirming his comments after Russia reversed course.

The deal, which is nearing the end of its initial 120-day run, will be automatically extended for the same length if none of the parties involved objects, he said. Ukraine has filed requests to Turkey and the United Nations -- which brokered the pact -- “to confirm there are no remarks,” he said.

Russia’s sudden return to the agreement on Wednesday came after days of intense diplomacy by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday. The question of its extension will be discussed separately, Tass reported, citing Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

