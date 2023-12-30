1h ago
Ukraine Sends 13 Million Tons of Exports Through Black Sea Corridor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has exported 13 million tons of products through a shipping corridor in the Black Sea it established after Russia pulled out of a deal guaranteeing safe movement of crop vessels.
Ports accepted 430 vessels for loading since the shipping channel was created in August, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kyiv opened the corridor to allow the shipping of critical commodities from its deep-sea ports after Moscow in July pulled out the United Nations-backed Black Sea grain deal that had guaranteed safe passage for crops.
