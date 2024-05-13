(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is deploying more troops to stabilize its northeastern frontline after Russia launched a large-scale offensive against the Kharkiv region for the first time since 2022.

Russian forces have had “tactical success” after piercing Ukraine’s defense and driving in the direction of the town of Vovchansk, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning update on Monday. The situation is extremely difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday evening.

“The enemy has deployed a significant force of up to five battalions to attack the town and is not counting its own losses,” Ukraine’s top military command said on Facebook. Five battalions equates to as many as 2,000 soldiers, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry press office.

Russia’s effort to push the contact line deeper into Kharkiv region follows weeks of intensified air strikes on Ukraine’s second-biggest city, an industrial hub. Russia was driven back in 2022 after an attempt to capture the city, which was briefly Ukraine’s capital during Soviet times.

The assault is likely to stretch Ukraine’s already outgunned and out-manned forces as it may push Kyiv to redeploy some of its troops from the long front line in the east. Ukraine is trying to hold its ground as it awaits the arrival of US military aid.

Success in driving Ukraine back in Kharkiv would take the Russian city of Belgorod and military strongholds and supply hubs in the surrounding area out of Ukrainian artillery range.

Russian forces have probably seized Hatyshche and Tykhe, small settlements near Vovchansk, and advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles), the Institute for the Study of War said Sunday. Geolocated footage confirmed Russian forces made advances near Lyptsi, north of the city of Kharkiv.

