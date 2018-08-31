(Bloomberg) -- Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, was killed in a bombing Friday afternoon, Russia’s Tass news agency reported, the latest top official of the Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine to die violently.

Zakharchenko, 42, was the most senior official of the two breakaway regions formed with Russian support after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He had commanded military units that fought Ukrainian forces and later won a controversial election to become head of the DNR. He died after a bomb went off in a cafe in downtown Donetsk, Tass quoted the separatist government as saying in a statement.

A tense truce has been in effect in the region since 2015, with frequent violations despite monitoring by a mission from the Organization from Security and Cooperation in Europe. Zakharchenko was a signatory to the original peace deal in Minsk, the implementation of which has stalled.

“He could have been taken out because of criminal schemes or maybe his Kremlin curators grew tired of him or the Ukrainians may have done it,” said Igor Girkin, a former separatist commander. “He was a problem for everyone.”

