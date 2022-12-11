(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine will take more deliveries of arms from Germany, the country’s new ambassador to Berlin said in an interview.

“In a direct conversation, we were promised we get more weapons and more ammunition,” Ambassador Oleksiy Makejev said in the interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Ukraine is demanding air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft gun tanks and ammunition from Germany. In addition, discussions continue over the deliveries of Marder and Leopard tanks, the newspaper reports.

The German government assured Makejev that there would be no negotiations with Russia without Kiev’s consent, Welt am Sonntag says.

