(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian power producer DTEK switched on nine extra coal-fired units after Russia took control of Europe’s largest nuclear plant in the east of the country earlier on Friday.

The company is operating 23 of its thermal power facilities, instead of 14 as planned, to replace lost output from the Zaporizhzhia atomic station, it said in a statement. All plants use fuel from Ukraine’s mines, which are operating normally, DTEK said.

Russian forces seized Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday, following a fire at the facility caused by shelling in the area, Ukraine said.

DTEK Chief Executive Officer Maxim Timchenko said last week that power consumption declined across Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

