(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers approved a bill that boosts the use of Ukrainian as the official language in the media and by state and local authorities.

While Ukrainian has been the sole official language since 2014 when Kremlin-backed then President Viktor Yanukovych was toppled in deadly street protests, much of the population still speaks Russian. Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, saying it did so to protect ethnic Russians and Russian speakers. Russia offered on Wednesday its citizenship to separatists in two of Ukraine’s easternmost regions.

Out of 450 lawmakers, 278 backed the measure in the final Thursday reading. Outgoing President Petro Poroshenko has already said he will sign it into law.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daryna Krasnolutska in Kiev at dkrasnolutsk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Andrea Dudik, Andras Gergely

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.