(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will probably cut Europe’s-second highest benchmark interest rate amid slowing inflation and expectations that parliamentary elections will revive a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

With the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve gearing up to ease monetary policy, Ukraine is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs even in the face of political uncertainty before general elections on Sunday. Rate setters in Kiev have also warned of threats to their independence that may trigger tightening.

But with newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poised to consolidate power on a pledge to tackle endemic corruption and renew talks with the IMF, most economists expect a half-point cut in the key rate to 17% on Thursday. The bank will also reveal its forecast for interest rates for the first time.

“Inflation shows a declining trend, inflation expectations have significantly improved,” said Mykhaylo Rebryk, a senior analyst at Raiffeisen Bank Aval. “On the other hand, there are a lot of arguments for leaving the rate on hold, including political risks that will remain high, at least until forming of a coalition and the government.”

Zelenskiy has pledged that he’ll respect the central bank’s independence. Policy have makers warned that a series of rulings in favor of magnate Igor Kolomoisky, concerning the 2016 nationalization of the nation’s largest lender, which he once owned, have undercut their autonomy.

He also said he’d restart talks with the Washington-based IMF, which has put a $3.9 billion loan deal on hold until a new government is formed. The Fund often delayed payments to past administrations over their failure to meet commitments on reforms, especially fighting corruption.

Foreign interest in Ukraine’s debt remains strong, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted that, with a real interest rate of more than 8% and this year’s 7% gain in the hryvnia against the dollar, stability should persist even as the central bank removes capital controls that date from 2015.

The Finance Ministry placed a record $1.3 billion of dollar- and hryvnia-denominated debt on Tuesday, almost double the amount of this year’s biggest sale.

