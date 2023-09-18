(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization on Monday over unilateral import bans imposed by three European Union member states on Ukrainian agriculture products.

The government in Kyiv is also weighing retaliatory measures on some food products from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary unless restrictions are lifted by Friday, Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told Bloomberg. The measures may hit onions and apples from Poland and cars from Hungary.

Ukraine is pushing its closest EU neighbors to open their markets to its grain, oilseed and sunflower oil, exports that provide vital revenue. The bans have also slowed transit of Ukraine’s goods via those countries to the rest of the EU, routes that have become even more important after Russia terminated a Black Sea grain corridor agreement in July. Ukraine used to export millions of tons of crops through its southern ports.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia defied the European Union’s decision last week to end a ban on import of crops from Ukraine with unilateral restrictions. The governments have said they’re protecting their markets.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.