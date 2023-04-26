(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is likely to hold borrowing costs when the central bank meets Thursday, though a telegraphed upgrade of economic forecasts may herald a loosening of policy ahead of schedule as the war drags into its second year.

While the National Bank of Ukraine has pledged to hold the benchmark rate at 25% into 2024, the minutes of its March policy meeting showed that a majority of policy makers anticipated earlier cuts should inflation slow significantly following the surge caused by Russia’s invasion last year.

Officials have so far preferred to cut the interest rate on its overnight deposit certificates for private lenders and adjust mandatory provisions to help the economy. While the rhetoric has been changing, the bank for now may take similar action, according to Oleksandr Pecherytsyn, a research economist at Kyiv-based Raiffeisen Bank JSC

“We expect that somewhere in the middle of the year — June or starting from the second half of the year — the central bank will change its key policy rate,” he said.

Inflation has eased for the last three months faster the central bank expected, while Deputy Governor Sergiy Nikolaychuk said that policymakers would likely raise their 2023 economic growth forecast at today’s meeting.

The current figure of 0.3% may be revised upward after Russia’s campaign against the country’s energy infrastructure proved less damaging than expected, Nikolaychuk said on April 4.

Optimism among domestic business leaders has risen, with negative expectations on output and inflation softening for the period of the next 12 months, the NBU said in research published on its website this month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.