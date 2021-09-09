(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is set to raise interest rates for a second straight meeting, helping to combat soaring inflation and reassure Western donors of the central bank’s independence.

Consumer-price growth has exceeded 10% for the first time since 2018, reinforcing expectations for another increase in borrowing costs -- something the central bank promised when it last met in July.

The decision comes as International Monetary Fund officials prepare to review Ukraine’s efforts toward unlocking a $5 billion loan that’s been frozen for months and is set to expire at year-end. The lender has fretted about government pressure on the central bank to lower credit costs for households and businesses.

The bank will lift its benchmark rate to 8.5% from 8% on Thursday, according to eight of 10 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Two see no change.

“Inflation risks are here to stay and the bank must address them,” said Mykhaylo Demkiv, an analyst at investment firm ICU Kyiv who predicts a 50 basis-point increase.

Inflation probably held steady in August, according to a separate survey by Bloomberg. But at 10.2%, it trails only Turkey in the region. The central bank has responded to this year’s surge in prices with three rate hikes. After wrong-footing analysts last time around, it telegraphed this move weeks in advance.

Higher rates have weighed on the economy’s recovery from the pandemic. Gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank for a second straight quarter between April and June, signaling another recession as the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program continues to lag behind most of Europe.

Ukraine isn’t alone in tightening monetary policy. Inside the European Union, Hungary and the Czech Republic have also increased rates, while neighboring Russia is expected to raise its benchmark for the fifth time this year on Friday.

While a hike may help win over the IMF, Ukraine must still meet other conditions set by the fund, particularly on improving anti-corruption efforts. Friction with IMF over aid has rattled investors in the past and has been cited by the central bank as another reason to maintain high rates.

