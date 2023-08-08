You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 8, 2023
Ukraine to ‘Pick’ Targets if Russia Blocks Ports, Zelenskiy Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- If Russia continues to dominate Ukrainian coastal waters, hamper transit and fire missiles at its ports, Ukraine will start doing the same, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
“If they are blocking our waters, Ukraine will pick some targets in order to prevent our waters from being blocked,” he told a group of Latin American reporters in Kyiv, according to a video on his Telegram channel.
He didn’t specify when Ukraine may start engaging with Russian targets.
