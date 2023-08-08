(Bloomberg) -- If Russia continues to dominate Ukrainian coastal waters, hamper transit and fire missiles at its ports, Ukraine will start doing the same, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“If they are blocking our waters, Ukraine will pick some targets in order to prevent our waters from being blocked,” he told a group of Latin American reporters in Kyiv, according to a video on his Telegram channel.

He didn’t specify when Ukraine may start engaging with Russian targets.

