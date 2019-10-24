(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Ukraine is set to forge ahead with interest-rate cuts after inflation slowed and a London court provided good news on the fate of the country’s biggest lender.

The future of Privatbank, nationalized in 2016 amid a purge of the financial system, is key to Ukraine’s hopes of securing billions of dollars of international aid. The bank’s new management is fighting a legal challenge from its billionaire former owners, one of whom was once a business partner of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

With a U.K. court handing the tycoons a setback this month, all but one economist surveyed by Bloomberg reckon the central bank has room to trim benchmark borrowing costs for a third straight meeting on Thursday. Most predict a 50 basis-point reduction to 16%.

“Uncertainty over Privatbank remains, but the situation looks better for now,” said Evgeniya Akhtyrko, an analyst at investment bank Concord Capital in Kyiv. “If there wasn’t such ambiguity over the International Monetary Fund, I’d expect an even stronger cut, to 15.5%, given that inflation is within the central bank’s forecast.”

Ukraine still has eastern Europe’s highest benchmark interest rate, with the region’s major central banks mostly on hold as the impact of looser monetary policy globally outweighs price pressures at home.

For Ukraine, domestic issues are the driver and the fight for Privatbank isn’t over. Multiple court proceedings are underway in Kyiv and may drag on for months. That could complicate negotiations with the IMF over a three-year loan program of about $5 billion.

The inflation picture is more straightforward. Consumer-price growth eased the most in more than a year in September, slowing for a second month as the hryvnia remains the world’s best-performing currency of 2019.

The central bank forecasts full-year inflation of 6.3%, but will release a revised outlook this week.

