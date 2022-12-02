(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government is holding special road-shows in Europe and the US to garner support for a special international tribunal for Russia’s crimes of aggression after Kremlin-led forces invaded in February.

Meetings are planned for Berlin, Washington and London this month and have already taken place in Paris, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office. Meanwhile, a special working group, led by his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, is doing the groundwork on a legal and political basis for the tribunal.

Ukraine called for an international tribunal for Russia from the very first days of the invasion. The liberation of Irpin, Bucha and other settlements near Kyiv confirmed the need for a serious trial after reports emerged of atrocities committed by Russian troops who occupied the areas. Ukraine’s western partners sent law enforcement officials to help Kyiv to record and investigate Russia’s crimes.

Ukraine wants the new tribunal to begin working no later than September 2023, as by this time evidence based on already recorded crimes should be ready. According to government data, this encompasses at least 26,000 acts that led to the deaths of 7,500 civilians, including 400 children.

Legal experts say a special tribunal would fill a gaping hole in the international system that stymies efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the horrors of war. The International Criminal Court, founded in 2002, lacks the necessary powers and investigates specific war crimes, allowing punishment of direct perpetrators and possibly their direct commanders, but not high officials. Besides, Russia doesn’t accept the Rome Statute, an international accord which underpins the work of the ICC.

“Leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin may believe they have immunity, but they do not,” said Mark Ellis, executive director of the International Bar Association and author of a mobile app for making pictorial evidence of international crimes. “International justice plays the long game -- and history shows it. We owe this to Ukraine and Ukrainians.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen weighed in this week, saying the European Union would try to gather international support for a “specialized court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.”

According to Ukrainian special envoy Anton Korynevych, the nation already has full-support from the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Romania, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Lichtenstein.

--With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska.

