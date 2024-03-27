(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is seeking to reassure European natural gas traders that it’s still safe to store the fuel in the country’s vast underground facilities after a Russian attack.

The nation expects as much as 4 billion cubic meters of gas will be brought in during the summer months, more than last year, according to Roman Maliutin, chief executive officer of gas storage operator Ukrtransgaz JSC. European nations typically use the season to build up stockpiles ahead of the next heating period, though might be more reluctant after a strike on a facility in western Ukraine on Sunday.

“I would like to stress that damages do not affect our capabilities for gas injection into underground gas storage,” Maliutin said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Read More: Ukraine Says Russia Barrage Aimed at Underground Gas Storage

Traders have been cautious to store gas in Ukraine ever since Moscow unleashed its war in February 2022. Still, the storage operator now has more than a thousand contracts, of which 168 are with non-resident companies, he said.

“Sunday’s attack will enhance this caution. However, we have enough capacity reserve and are ready to react,” he added.

Ukrtransgaz is offering as much as 10 billion cubic meters to foreign traders, or a third of Ukraine’s total storage capacity. Traders have been increasingly looking at Ukraine as a place to put excess gas when Europe’s own storage sites get full, and last year injected 2.5 billion cubic meters there.

Maliutin said the difference between Europe’s summer and winter gas prices will help determine how much gas is put in Ukraine’s sites.

The firm has measures in place to mitigate the impact if a particular site is damaged, he added. For instance, it doesn’t associate gas in certain storage sites with specific customers, but treats all of its facilities as one.

After Sunday’s attacks, Ukrtransgaz reduced its daily withdrawal capacity by 6% as the undisclosed storage facility undergoes repairs. The firm is offering 73 million cubic meters per day of capacity, while actual bookings aren’t exceeding 30 million cubic meters, Maliutin said.

The company has time to fix the damaged facility “because the damaged equipment is necessary only for provision of peak gas withdrawals starting from January next year,” he said. “Our task is to completely finish the repairs as soon as possible.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.