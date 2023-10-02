(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will allow for limited fluctuations of its currency, scraping a peg it has been in place since Russia’s invasion began almost 20 months ago.

The central bank said it’s ready to shift to a “managed flexible exchange rate” of the hryvnia from Tuesday after signaling plans to free up controls in recent months. It will remain a key player on the currency market, significantly limiting fluctuations in either direction, according to a statement.

The National Bank of Ukraine “needs to move away from a fixed exchange rate to improve the trade balance,” said Mykhaylo Demkiv, an analyst at ICU investment bank in Kyiv. “A managed devaluation will help increase budget revenues and allow to continue foreign exchange liberalization.”

Ukraine last year imposed currency restrictions and raised its key policy rate to 25% to prevent capital outflows and help import vital goods during the war. The central bank initially pegged hryvnia at around 29 to the dollar, but was forced to devalue the currency in July last year to about 36.

“The new regime will strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and FX market, promote their better adaptation to domestic and external shocks,” the central bank said in the statement. The move was prompted by slowing inflation and improved exchange-rate expectations, it said.

Central bank doesn’t see itself bound by the government’s target which sees hryvnia declining to 41.4 versus the dollar on average next year, Governor Andriy Pysnhyi told reporters on Monday.

