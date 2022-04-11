(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he’ll meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, as Ukraine reported Russian missile attacks destroyed the airport at Dnipro, the country’s fourth-largest city.

Ukraine expects Russia to widen its offensive in the east this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while a new commander for the Russian troops on the ground is raising alarm among U.S. officials. The EU’s top diplomat urged member states to provide Kyiv with more weapons.

Putin’s invasion will likely cause Ukraine’s economy to shrink by almost half this year, the World Bank said, while it expects Russia’s to contract by about 11%.

All times CET:

EU Urges Members to Send Weapons Soon (8:10 a.m)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged member states to quickly provide Kyiv with the weapons it has asked for, as Ukraine braces for Russia to step up its campaign in the country’s east, according to people familiar with weekend discussions.

Borrell told EU diplomats a decision is needed in days and not weeks, and the bloc must do whatever it takes to help Ukraine, the people said.

Ukraine Plans Six More Evacuation Trains From Donbas Monday (7:50 a.m.)

Ukraine will send six additional trains to evacuate people from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions Monday, the Ukrainian military said in an update.

Dozens of civilians were killed Friday when Russia bombed a rail evacuation hub in Kramatorsk, a city about 75 kilometers (47 miles) away from separatist-held Donetsk. The Kremlin denied responsibility for the attack.

German Air Force to Evacuate Injured Ukrainians (7:00 a.m.)

Germany’s air force is preparing a flight to evacuate Ukrainians injured during the war from southeast Poland to Cologne for treatment, news agency DPA reported, without identifying the source of its information.

Germany has already taken in injured Ukrainian soldiers but this would be the first flight of its kind transporting adults and children, DPA said.

New Zealand Deploys C-130 Aircraft (6:16 a.m.)

New Zealand will send a C-130 Hercules aircraft and a 50-person team to Europe on Wednesday to support Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference.

Wheat Hits Two-Week High (5:10 a.m.)

Wheat extended a surge to a two-week high, propelled by deepening fears about dwindling global stockpiles as the war in Ukraine continues to cloud the outlook for Black Sea exports.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is upending trade flows out of the critical Black Sea breadbasket region, fueling panic about shortages of key staples such as wheat, corn and cooking oils. Global food prices, which were already surging before the conflict, rose at the fastest pace ever in March, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis.

Singapore’s Lee Warns U.S. on Isolating China (4:37 a.m.)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the U.S. against isolating China over the war in Ukraine by framing it as a battle between democracies and autocracies, which would complicate an already fraught relationship between the two powers.

“You have to be very careful not to define the problem with Ukraine in such a way that automatically, China is already on the wrong side,” Lee said in comments published by his office Sunday.

Russia Plans to Stop Bond Auctions (11:55 p.m.)

“We do not plan to go to the local market or foreign markets this year,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Izvestia. “It makes no sense because the borrowing cost would be cosmic.”

Ukraine Poised for Military Action in East (11:00 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said he expects Russia to “turn to even more large-scale actions in the east of our country” this week, including intensified air strikes. The week “will be no less tense and even more weighty with responsibility,” he said in a video message.

The Ukrainian president has been warning for days of a new Russian offensive. “We don’t know how much Russian weaponry there will be, but we understand there will be many times more than there is now,” he said in a pre-recorded CBS News interview to air Sunday.

