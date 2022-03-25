(Bloomberg) -- An European Union summit focused on Russia continues in Brussels with a modest tightening of sanctions likely. President Joe Biden meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and is expected to announce an agreement on supplying additional U.S. liquified natural gas to Europe.

Ukrainian troops are pushing Russian forces further from Kyiv. The U.S. and its allies warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin against using biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy scolded NATO leaders for not responding to his plea for a no-fly zone over his country, and called for more weapons deliveries.

Biden on Thursday called for Russia’s removal from the G-20 group of major economies, and Europe rejected Putin’s demand that they pay in rubles for natural gas imports.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Putin Stirs U.S. Concern That He Feels Cornered and May Lash Out

U.S. Reaches Deal to Help Europe Replace Russian Gas Imports

NATO Boost Forces in East Amid Warnings on Chemical Incidents

Putin’s War Seen Wiping Out 15 Years of Russian Economic Growth

EU Leaders to Agree on Modest Tightening of Sanctions on Russia

Biden Risks Undercutting Climate Goals With Wartime Pivot to Gas

All times CET:

Final Russia-EU Rail Link Closes as Finland Ends Train Service (8:30 a.m.)

Passenger train service between Helsinki and St. Petersburg will end Monday “for the time being,” Finland’s state railway company said. It was the final rail link left for passengers between Russia and the European Union.

The 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border between the two countries can still be crossed by car. Tens of thousands of people have left Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, with many heading first to former Soviet states, the Middle East, and Turkey. The Helsinki rail connection was seen by many as the easiest way to get to Europe.

Zelenskiy Calls on Orban to Shun Russia, Back Ukraine (8:20 a.m.)

In his video-address to the EU on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Hungary it for not showing full support when it comes to Ukraine’s membership in the bloc, sanctions on Russia, or transit of weapons through Hungarian territory.

Zelenskiy urged Prime Minister Viktor Orban to “once and for all” give his full support to Ukraine and shun Russia. “There is no time to hesitate,” he said. “It’s time to decide.”

Russian Equities Rise For a Second Day (8:21 a.m.)

Russian equities rose for a second day of limited trading, with foreigners banned from selling, following a record long shutdown of the country’s stock market. European and U.S. stock futures were narrowly mixed.

Nickel rose to an intraday record in Shanghai after another spike in London put imports out of reach for many Chinese buyers. Nickel has been extremely volatile since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Western traders shunning Russian metals, though nickel flows to China are continuing.

Meanwhile, oil swung between gains and losses, with West Texas Intermediate crude holding above $110 a barrel, as the U.S. and European Union looked set to announce plans to reduce the region’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Ukraine Pushes Russian Forces Further From Kyiv, U.K. Says (8:04 a.m.)

Counter-attacks have helped Ukraine reoccupy towns and defensive positions as far as 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Kyiv, the U.K. defense ministry said in an intelligence update. Ukrainian forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian troops back along the northwest axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel airfield.

In the south, Russia is still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv in a bid to drive west toward Odesa, the U.K. said. Progress is being slowed by Ukrainian resistance and “logistical issues.”

Russia’s defense ministry said in an update that it used Kalibr guided missiles to strike a fuel depot near Kyiv.

Chinese Traders Help Russia’s Rusal (8:10 a.m.)

United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.

Some 30,000 tons of alumina -- used to make aluminum metal -- have been loaded onto two vessels headed for Siberia after leaving China in recent weeks, said traders familiar with the matter. The action comes at a time of intense global scrutiny of China’s role in responding to Russia’s growing economic isolation.

Traders in China Strike Rare Deal With Russia’s Rusal on Alumina

Sanctioned Mogul’s Yacht Heads Home to Russia (3:13 a.m.)

One of the world’s biggest super yachts, reportedly owned by sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, is headed home to Vladivostok, a Russian port city near Japan.

The 465-foot Nord -- a $500 million vessel with two helipads, a cinema and 20 luxury cabins -- is currently in the South China Sea. Other Russian-linked yachts are turning off their transponders, leaving Europe and sailing toward the Middle East, where they might get less scrutiny.

China May Send Tech Hardware to Putin, Says EU (2:47 a.m.)

European Union officials suspect that China may be ready to supply semiconductors and other tech hardware to Russia as part of an effort to soften the impact of sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU is concerned that China is ready to help President Vladimir Putin’s government weather the economic penalties it has put in place along with the U.S., the U.K. and Japan with particular focus on the availability of high-tech components, according to two people with knowledge of the bloc’s internal assessments.

Mariupol Evacuation Continues, Ukraine Says (10:57 p.m.)

All proposed humanitarian corridors operated successfully on Thursday and more than 3,300 people were able to leave combat areas, according to Ukrainian authorities. That includes more than 2,700 who left the besieged southern port of Mariupol by car.

The government continues efforts to arrange delivery of humanitarian aid to Mariupol, and evacuation from the city by buses.

Johnson Says Allies Can Strengthen Ukraine Outside NATO (9:38 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that even if Ukraine is unable to join NATO, allies can help it create a deterrent by sending equipment, training and intelligence, giving Ukraininans the “tools to protect themselves.”

Johnson also said he’s not optimistic that Putin wants peace, and warned that Russia may bomb Ukraine’s cities the way it did in Chechnya during wars fought two decades ago.

Baltic Leaders Meet with Zelenskiy in Kyiv (7:57 p.m.)

The speakers of the Lithuanian, Estonian and Latvian parliaments visited Kyiv Thursday to meet with Zelenskiy.

“The Ukrainian nation trusts your countries and Poland the most,” Zelenskiy told them in his office in the capital city. He said Russian troops deliberately attack civilians and ruin civilian infrastructure as they try to besiege cities, creating humanitarian catastrophes. Ukraine needs air defense systems, jets, armored vehicles and protection for civilians, and it wants tighter sanctions on Russia, the president said.

Biden Warns Against Putin Attempts to Break Up NATO (7:39 p.m.)

Biden urged NATO and the European Union to maintain total unanimity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The single most important thing that we have to do in the west is be united,” Biden said Thursday in Brussels at the Europa building, where he was due to meet with European Council President Charles Michel. Putin wants to break up NATO, Biden told reporters.

EU Leaders to Agree on Modest Tightening of Sanctions (7:02 p.m.)

Leaders of the European Union are expected to back a modest tightening of earlier sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but refrain from imposing major new measures, as countries remain divided on whether to tackle energy supplies.

Under pressure from the U.S. and with Biden in Brussels as their guest, the leaders are likely to approve sanctioning more Russian tycoons and the closing of some loopholes as early as Thursday night, according to EU diplomats. They are expected to avoid a major cut-off of oil and gas purchases despite a push from several countries. Austria said it won’t agree to an energy embargo.

Biden Says to Expect ‘Real’ Food Shortages (6:57 p.m.)

Biden said that the world will experience food shortages as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and urged countries to drop trade restrictions that could limit food exports.

“It’s going to be real,” Biden said of food shortages at a news conference in Brussels. Ukraine and Russia are both major producers of wheat, in particular, and Kyiv’s government has already warned that the country’s planting and harvest has been severely disrupted by the war.

Biden Says He Backs Removing Russia From G-20 (6:40 p.m.)

Russia should be removed from the Group of 20 major economies, Biden said in a news conference after meetings with allies in Brussels. Putin plans to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia’s envoy to the Southeast Asian country said.

Biden also said he told China’s President Xi Jinping of “significant jeopardy” to his nation’s economy if he backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.