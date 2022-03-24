(Bloomberg) -- A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet allies in Brussels to discuss ways to pressure Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces.

The war has left parts of Ukraine in ruins, even as the country’s military has prevented Russian forces from capturing the capital Kyiv and other key cities. Putin’s troops have incurred significant casualties, estimated by NATO to be as high as 15,000, to the point where Russia is likely to turn to conscripts and mercenaries to plug gaps. The U.S. and its allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia while providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S., which on Wednesday formally accused Russia of having committed war crimes, is set to announce additional measures against Russian political figures and oligarchs, and is close to a deal with the European Union aimed at slashing its dependence on Russian energy. The Russian stock market partially reopened on Thursday, having last traded on Feb. 25.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Zelenskiy’s Virtual World Tour Proves a New Weapon in Russia War

Putin Demands Ruble Payment for Gas, Escalating Energy Fight

Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, But Putin Said No

EU Looks to Tighten Russia Sanctions Without Touching Energy

Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

All times CET:

Russian Stocks Reopen After Record Shutdown (8:25 a.m.)

Russian equities advanced on Thursday as the stock market partially reopened after the longest shutdown in the country’s modern history following its invasion of Ukraine, with several measures put in place to limit a renewed selloff.

To shield the assets from the impact of sweeping international sanctions, Russia has banned short selling in these shares, adding to an earlier restriction on foreigners exiting local equities.

Russia Will Turn to Reserves, Conscripts, Mercenaries: U.K. (8:23 a.m.)

Given its “thousands of casualties” in the past month, Russia is likely now looking to mobilize reservists and conscripts, as well as leaning on private military companies and foreign mercenaries, the U.K. defense ministry said in a daily assessment.

“It is unclear how these groups will integrate into the Russian ground forces in Ukraine, and the impact this will have on combat effectiveness,” the ministry said.

Estonia’s ‘War Bonus’ Plan (8:14 a.m.)

Estonia will propose that European Union governments withhold a share of Russia’s energy payments and put the money toward war recovery efforts of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with a proposal that’s been shared with other member states.

The Estonian proposal will be raised by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with EU leaders at a summit on Thursday. Under the plan, governments would hold back payments that exceed pre-war energy prices, retaining the so-called “war bonus” from Russia to fund Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

The government in Kyiv estimates the war has caused at least $100 billion in infrastructure damages, according to a UN report. Europe spends as much as $1 billion a day to pay for coal, gas and oil imports from Russia.

NATO Chief Warns Russia Against Chemical Attack (8:08 a.m.)

The head of NATO warned Russia that any attack with chemical weapons would have far-reaching consequences, speaking before a summit of the alliance’s leaders in Brussels.

“Any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and it will have widespread and severe consequences,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Stoltenberg said the risk of contamination would mean “a catastrophe for the people of Ukraine but of course the risk is also that we can see the spread of the chemical agents in NATO territory.” He declined to speculate on how the alliance would respond, saying it was “always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country.”

Xi Gives Zelenskiy Cold Shoulder (5:03 a.m.)

President Xi Jinping has spoken to at least eight world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, in the month since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But there’s one big omission from his diplomatic outreach: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

While the Chinese leader has encouraged Russia to move toward negotiations, offered to work with France and Germany to promote talks and told Biden that China “stands for peace,” the silence between Xi and Zelenskiy raises questions over Beijing’s commitment to mediation.

Google Users Have Issues Using News App, Website (3:10 a.m.)

A Google spokesperson confirmed that some people were having difficulty accessing its news app and website in Russia, adding that this was not due to technical issues on its end.

Oil Rises as Nations Prepare to Step Up Pressure on Moscow (2:51 a.m.)

Brent advanced above $123 a barrel, after rallying more than 5% on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles dropped and a Black Sea export terminal halted loadings following bad weather.

U.S. Draws Up Contingency Plans for Russia Escalation: NYT (12:53 a.m.)

The White House has assembled a team of national security experts to discuss contingency planning if Russia’s Vladimir Putin turns to his stockpiles of chemical or nuclear weapons, the New York Times reported, citing several officials involved in the process.

The so-called Tiger Team meets three times a week in classified sessions and is looking at responses if Russia seeks to extend the war into neighboring countries, the newspaper said. Plans are expected to be discussed at the NATO meeting in Brussels Thursday.

U.S. Makes Contingency Plans in Case Russia Uses Its Most Powerful Weapons

Kremlin Declares U.S. Diplomats Persona Non Grata (12:15 a.m.)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has declared a number of American diplomats “persona non grata,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Wednesday night.

The spokesperson said the U.S. Embassy in Moscow had received a list of diplomats, but didn’t provide further details. The spokesperson said expulsions of U.S. personnel were not justified and criticized Russia for making such a decision at a time of rising tensions between the two countries.

Zelenskiy Calls for Global Rallies to Show Solidarity (11:01 p.m.)

In a video address, Zelenskiy -- speaking in English -- urged people across the world to hold rallies in solidarity with Ukraine starting on March 24, a month after Russia invaded.

“Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard,” the president said. “Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.”

U.K. Faces $5 Billion Bill Over Gazprom Unit (10:35 p.m.)

U.K. taxpayers may face billions of pounds in costs if the government ends up nationalizing a unit of Gazprom PJSC that supplies about a fifth of the country’s commercial gas. Temporarily running the unit, an energy provider to the National Health Service, would cost about 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.K. is preparing to step in as the unit and its parent company are coming under pressure from customers turning their backs on Russian business. The government may have to appoint a special administrator, instead of going through the usual process of letting other suppliers bid to take over the clients.

U.S., EU Close to Deal Curbing Russia Energy Demand (8:56 p.m.)

The U.S. and EU are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said an agreement would be announced as soon as Friday.

Sullivan said there’ll likely be a “surge” in U.S. supplies of liquefied natural gas to Europe “not just over the course of years, but over the course of months.”

Blinken Says U.S. Review Found Russian War Crimes (7:47 p.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a U.S. review determined that Russian forces were guilty of war crimes in Ukraine, citing “credible reports” of deliberate attacks on civilians.

Russian forces had destroyed “apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said in a statement. Wednesday’s announcement came a week after Biden said he thought Putin was a war criminal, a remark that prompted Russian officials to warn that that relations were near a breaking point.

White House Says No Sign China Supplied Russia With Arms (7:18 p.m.)

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday there’s no sign yet of China supplying Russia with arms for its war in Ukraine.

But Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled with Biden to Europe that “this is not the kind of circumstance where you just kind of feel reassurance. It’s going to require constant vigilance, constant monitoring.”

In a video conference last week, Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of consequences if Beijing aids Moscow financially or militarily, following U.S. concern that China was weighing support for its diplomatic ally.

NATO Estimates Russian Combat Deaths Top 7,000 (5:15 pm)

At least 7,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed so far during the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, and the total number could be as high as 15,000, NATO officials said. They said the estimate is based on a combination of Ukrainian estimates, Russian disclosures, Western intelligence and open-source information.

The number of wounded is likely much higher, the officials said, noting that for each soldier killed in combat, there are usually three more wounded. But information about the status of Russia’s forces in Ukraine has been sparse, which means the actual toll is unknown.

Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine (4.30 p.m.)

Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.

Read our exclusive here.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.