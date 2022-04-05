(Bloomberg) -- European nations will discuss the possibility of extending sanctions to Russia’s oil and coal sectors as mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine pile pressure on governments to do more.

Reliant on Russian oil and gas, the 27-member European Union has shied away from imposing sanctions on energy, with Germany among several opponents of measures that could end up hurting domestic economies.

With world attention focused on allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha, France said Tuesday it was ready to back broader sanctions. Moscow denies its troops killed civilians in Bucha and other towns. Ukraine said Tuesday Russian strikes were focused on the east, with the port of Mariupol still under heavy shelling.

The U.S. said it might impose further penalties on Moscow this week. The U.S. Treasury is halting dollar debt payments from Russian government accounts at U.S. financial institutions.

All times CET:

Germany Admits Russia Policy Errors (9:30 a.m.)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he and his fellow officials failed in their policy toward Russia and President Vladimir Putin over the past two decades, including backing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We failed with the effort to bind Russia into a European security architecture and we failed with the effort to bring Russia along on the path to democracy,” Steinmeier said on public broadcaster ZDF, in a rare admission.

“We should have taken the warnings from our eastern European partners more seriously,” he added. “It’s a bitter outcome and that includes the error that we thought Putin in the end wouldn’t accept the complete political, economic and moral ruin of his country to pursue his imperial dreams or imperial delusion.”

EU Under Pressure to Sanction Coal, Oil (9:23 a.m.)

France is ready to extend sanctions against Russia to the oil and coal sectors, Bruno Le Maire told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg. But it’s unclear all 27 members of the bloc are on board despite outrage over suspected Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

“We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity” on new sanctions, Le Maire said.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that oil and coal sanctions “are definitely an option” for the European Commission, but Germany and others have been opposed so far. Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner repeated his country’s position that sanctions mustn’t hurt EU member states more than they do Russia.

Russia Business Activity Contracts (9:11 a.m.)

Russia’s private sector suffered “substantial declines” in activity last month as the impact of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine and the plunge in the ruble triggered the sharpest drop in operating conditions since the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, according to S&P Global.

The Russia Composite PMI index fell to 37.7 in March from 50.8 in the previous month, S&P said in a survey published Tuesday, with both services and manufacturing companies reporting sharp declines.

Russia Still Pressing Further in Ukraine’s East (9:10 a.m.)

Russia is still focusing its military efforts in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its morning update, targeting the northeastern city of Kharkiv which is under nonstop artillery fire. Russian troops are also hitting industrial infrastructure across multiple towns and have taken control of one village.

The eastern port city of Mariupol is still being heavily shelled. That city has been under siege for weeks with humanitarian groups struggling to deliver aid and civilians unable to leave. There were air raids on Mykolayiv and loud explosions this morning in the Kherson region on the Black Sea.

Wheat Surges on Potential New Sanctions (6:30 a.m.)

Wheat futures in Chicago extended their climb on prospects for more sanctions on Russia in response to allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Further sanctions may impede Russian grain exports, while the war is likely to prevent planting on a large amount of land in the east of Ukraine. Shipments from Ukraine are at a virtual standstill, with its Black Sea ports closed.

The war puts at risk over a quarter of the world’s annual wheat and barley exports, about a fifth of its corn cargoes and most of its sunflower oil shipments.

Call Signals Xi May Speak With Zelenskiy (5:36 a.m.)

A call between top diplomats from Beijing and Kyiv sends a fresh signal that President Xi Jinping could soon speak with Ukraine’s president for the first time since Russia launched its assault of its neighbor.

China has come under pressure from the U.S. and others to take a clear line against the invasion, as its diplomats and state media play down civilian casualties and cast Putin as a victim of NATO expansion. While Xi has spoken to key players in the dispute including Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, he has yet to have a conversation with Zelenskiy.

Read the story: China-Ukraine Call Signals Xi May Finally Speak With Zelenskiy

U.S. Treasury Cuts Off Russian Reserves (4:27 a.m.)

The U.S. Treasury Department has halted dollar debt payments from Russian government accounts at U.S. banks, increasing pressure on Moscow to find alternative funding sources to pay bond investors.

The move was designed to force Russia into choosing among three unappealing options -- draining dollar reserves held in its own country, spending new revenue, or going into default, said a spokesperson for the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control who discussed details of the decision on condition of anonymity.

Read the story: Treasury Stops Russia From Paying Debt Through Its U.S. Accounts

Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council (1:30 a.m.)

Zelenskiy said he would speak to the UN Security Council on Tuesday. He also plans to deliver an address to the Spanish Parliament. The U.N. speech is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. New York time.

The Ukrainian president has already spoken virtually to the U.S. Congress, France’s National Assembly, the Japanese Diet and the U.K. House of Commons.

