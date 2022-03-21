(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms Monday and leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which has been under intense Russian bombardment.

Moscow had delivered the ultimatum with a morning deadline, in return for which food and medicine could be sent into the city, and potential safe passage arranged for civilians. It’s unclear what action might follow the refusal to surrender. Those who’ve made it out describe harrowing journeys to escape an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

A large shopping center on the outskirts of Kyiv was shelled overnight, setting off a fire. Ukraine said at last eight people were killed.

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with European leaders ahead of his trip to the continent this week. Senior U.S. officials will also meet with executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other firms about the impact of the invasion and sanctions.

Key Developments

All times CET

EU Set to Line Up with U.S. on China (8:58 a.m.)

The European Union is expected to reinforce U.S. warnings that Beijing would face serious consequences if it tried to cushion the blow of sanctions against Russia or provide Moscow with military support. The EU and the U.S. are coordinating ahead of a virtual EU-China summit on April 1, people familiar with the matter say.

Ambassadors from several major EU countries are pushing for the bloc to emphasize that the war in Ukraine is potentially a defining moment for ties with China, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. They want to encourage China to take a responsible stance by highlighting its role in defending a rules-based international system.

EU Set to Line Up With Biden to Warn China Against Helping Putin

European Gas Drops on Steady Russia Flow (8:48 a.m.)

European natural gas prices declined to the lowest level since March 1 amid steady shipments from Russia and a forecast for warmer weather.

Benchmark Dutch futures declined as much as 7.8% to 96.85 euros per megawatt-hour. The contract traded at 97.57 euros by 8:43 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Flows through pipelines crossing Ukraine remain stable, and Gazprom PJSC said transit is normal. Orders for Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream link edged higher.

Several Sites in Ukraine’s West and North Struck (8:10 a.m.)

Russia shelled a number of sites in Ukraine overnight, local officials said. That included a training base in the Rivne area in the country’s west, and a large shopping mall on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a fire broke out. The Ukraine prosecutor general’s office said preliminary investigations suggested eight people were killed.

A reservoir at Sumykhimprom, a chemical plant based in the vicinity of the northern city of Sumy, was hit, the state emergency service said. It added there was an ammonia leak although it was localized and posed no immediate threat to the city.

Poland Sees Refugee Aid Cost Over 2 Billion Euros (7:34 a.m.)

Poland sees the cost of helping Ukrainian refugees this year at more than 2.2 billion Euros, the PAP news agency reported, citing preliminary estimate that the country submitted to the European Commission.

The cost doesn’t include spending on eduction and health care. Representatives of the EU will visit Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss available funds that could be used to help cover the cost. More than 2 million people have crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Biden Plans Call With European Leaders (3:24 a.m.)

The conversation with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. will take place at 11am EDT, according to the White House. Biden, who is in Europe later this week, will also visit Warsaw on Friday and meet with President Andrzej Duda, it said.

Ukraine Rejects Russian Demand on Mariupol (12:30 a.m.)

Ukraine rejects a Russian demand for its forces to lay down their arms and leave the city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

“There can be no question of surrendering or assembling weapons,” she was cited as saying. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.” Vereshchuk said Russia should instead let residents leave and deliver humanitarian aid to those who want to stay.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had issued the ultimatum for this morning, saying all troops and foreign fighters should leave the city in order for humanitarian convoys with food, medicines and other essentials to come in.

Russia Delivers Ultimatum to Surrender Mariupol (9:40 p.m.)

The Russian military delivered an ultimatum for the surrender of Mariupol, the besieged city in southern Ukraine, according to the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation as cited by Tass.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said all armed units of Ukraine must leave Mariupol from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on Monday, according to Tass, after which any fighters remaining would face a military tribunal. It said humanitarian convoys would deliver food, medicine and other essentials to the city.

The Russian statement demanded a response from Ukraine’s government by 4 a.m. Kyiv time. Ukraine’s government didn’t immediately respond.

