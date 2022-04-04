Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine may resume video talks Monday even as Kyiv accuses Kremlin forces of carrying out atrocities in towns in the north. Russia has dismissed images of executed unarmed civilians as fake.

The government in Kyiv asked the International Criminal Court to gather evidence of alleged war crimes, while some European governments are pushing for further sanctions on Russia in light of the allegations, which center on the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise taped appearance at the Grammy Awards, where he implored people to speak out about the war on social media and TV. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” Zelenskiy said. “They sing to the wounded. In hospitals.”

Key Developments

Europe Warns Russia Faces New Sanctions for ‘War Crimes’

Putin’s Pre-War Allies Dominate Hungarian and Serbian Elections

Russian Bondholders Remain on Alert Even as Payments Flow

Russian Ships Switch Flags at Record Rate Due to Sanctions Scrutiny

All times CET:

Zelenskiy to Speak to South Korea Lawmakers (4:54 a.m.)

The Ukrainian president will deliver a virtual address to South Korea’s parliament on April 11, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Japan Condemns Civilian Deaths (2:40 a.m.)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said harm caused to civilians “is a violation of international law.”

When it comes to further sanctions being advocated by some in Europe, the Japanese premier told reporters he would look at the overall situation and work with the international community to do what needs to be done.

More Heavy Fighting Reported in Mariupol (10:55 p.m.)

Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, the southern port that has been a key target for Russia, with Ukrainian forces still in control of central parts of the city, according to a daily U.K. intelligence assessment.

It said intense, indiscriminate strikes continued to batter the city, where Ukraine blamed Russian forces for killing 300 people in a strike on a theater in March. An International Committee of the Red Cross team seeking to help the safe passage of civilians out of Mariupol failed to reach the city last week.

