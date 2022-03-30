(Bloomberg) -- Skeptical NATO allies are evaluating whether Russia’s promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift.

President Joe Biden said he’ll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul. De-escalation does not mean a cease-fire or complete withdrawal of troops from around Kyiv, said a person close to the Kremlin. Moscow’s likely war goals now are to take two eastern provinces, together with a land corridor from the Russian border to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the person said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov touched down in China on his first visit since the invasion. Beijing has struggled for a consistent response to the war, supporting Vladimir Putin’s rationale for invading but expressing concern about civilian casualties and pushing for talks to end the fighting.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russian Pullback From Kyiv Is Likely to Be Limited and Tactical

Why Half of Russia’s 20 Richest Billionaires Are Not Sanctioned

U.S. Eyes $500 Million More for Ukraine Despite Peace Talks

Putin’s Old Ally in EU Faces Tough Vote as War Rages Next Door

Some Hedge Funds See Putin’s War as the Opportunity of Lifetime

All times CET:

Apartment Buildings Hit in Russian Attack (7:59 a.m.)

Russia shelled residential buildings in Lysychansk in the Ukraine-controlled part of Luhansk region, and several apartment buildings suffered significant damage, according to the region’s governor. Moscow also targeted the towns of Rubizhne, Kreminna and Zolote in the region overnight.

The shelling in the Luhansk region also caused another 30,000 households to lose electricity and 34,000 households to stop receiving gas supplies.

Some Russian Units Return to Belarus, U.K. Says (7:38 a.m.)

Some Russian units that have experienced heavy losses are returning to Belarus to regroup, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an update on Twitter. “Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganising its units in forward areas within Ukraine,” the ministry said, warning that Russia is expected to continue launching missile and artillery attacks.

Russian Oil Takes Hit on Exports, Refining (7:21 a.m.)

Three key indicators of Russia’s oil industry declined in the second half of March as appetite for the nation’s barrels dropped at home and abroad, according to data seen by Bloomberg. It indicates how international pressure over the war is affecting Russia’s energy industry, which accounts for some 10% of global crude production.

Only a handful of nations have imposed explicit bans on imports from Russia, but many traditional customers are looking elsewhere amid condemnation of its military aggression.

Russian Foreign Minister in China (4:25 a.m.)

Lavrov is set to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of countries bordering Afghanistan, Interfax reported last week.

He is also set to visit India on Thursday to discuss the sale of Russian crude to the country and the possibility of a rupee-ruble denominated payment method that could work outside the SWIFT messaging system.

Russian Foreign Minister Lands in China on First Visit Since War

U.S. Warns Citizens of Detentions (4:12 a.m.)

The U.S. State Department warned its citizens that Russian government security forces in Ukraine and Russia may “single out and detain” them -- reissuing travel advisories for both countries that called on Americans to depart immediately.

Stocks Rise With Ukraine Talks Eyed (2:29 a.m.)

Stocks in Asia outside of Japan rose Wednesday as investors weighed prospects for a de-escalation in the war that sent Treasury yields lower. Oil pared gains.

Bonds got a reprieve from their recent rout as hopes for progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine drove down oil prices and inflation expectations. A slide in long-end yields saw the two- to 10-year curve briefly invert -- typically a signal of impending recession, though its accuracy is in doubt after years of heavy stimulus.

Zelenskiy Sees ‘Positive’ Signals in Peace Talks (10:35 p.m.)

There are some “positive” signals from the latest round of peace talks, though those signals “won’t drown out the explosions of Russian shells,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video address to the nation.

The Ukrainian president again ruled out any compromise over Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the negotiations, and said the issue of easing sanctions on Russia can’t be raised before the war is over.

Threat to Kyiv Hasn’t Faded, Pentagon Says (9:25 p.m.)

The threat to Kyiv isn’t over despite Russian talk of pulling back, because Putin’s goals continue to stretch well beyond the eastern Donbas region, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“Nobody should be fooling ourselves by the Kremlin’s now-recent claim that it will suddenly just reduce military attacks near Kyiv or any reports that it is going to withdraw all its forces,” Kirby said. It’s “a repositioning, not a real withdrawal” from positions around the Ukrainian capital.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.