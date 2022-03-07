(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil soared to just shy of $140 a barrel after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies. The Biden administration is mulling making the move on its own, if it can’t get its European allies on board initially, two people familiar with the matter said.

Russia pledged to reopen humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape the fighting in several cities, after Ukrainian officials claimed invading forces had twice violated a cease-fire brokered to allow for safe passage.

Gold, Copper, Palladium Soar (8:28 a.m.)

Gold jumped above $2,000 an ounce for the first time in more than 18 months, while copper and palladium hit all-time highs. Nickel spiked as much as 20%, while wheat slammed the daily upward limit for the sixth day in a row. Commodities already notched up a record-breaking week through to March 4, when prices of everything from energy to metals and farm products jumped 13% to a fresh record, according to the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index.

Uniqlo Owner Pledges to Stay in Russia (8:25 a.m.)

Fast Retailing Co., Asia’s largest retailer, said all 50 of its Uniqlo stores will continue to operate in Russia. “Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,” Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Yanai said.

His remarks run counter to moves by some of the world’s biggest brands to exit or suspend operations in Russia. Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. said they’re halting vehicle shipments to Russia, but Japan Tobacco Inc. continues to operate and says it is “fully committed” to complying with national and international sanctions.

Stocks, Futures Sink as Oil Soars (8:25 a.m.)

European and U.S. equity futures slumped amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies. March contracts for the Nasdaq 100 slid as much as 2.3% before paring losses. S&P 500 futures were down 1.2% while Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 2.8%. The euro sank for a sixth straight day.

The moves came as Brent crude soared almost 18% to just shy of $140 a barrel following news over the weekend that the U.S. and its European allies are discussing a possible ban on Russian oil exports. Asia’s stock benchmark slumped and was on course to enter a technical bear market.

EU’s Von Der Leyen Promises More Sanctions (8:13 a.m.)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is preparing additional sanctions against Russia. “This is not the end,” she said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday. “We’re preparing additional measures,” she said, without elaborating.

Von der Leyen also said the bloc is taking steps to ensure more gas supplies. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to halt all flows “then we are independent for this winter,” von der Leyen said. “That wasn’t the case six weeks ago.” The commission is set to unveil a new strategy this week to boost energy security, cushion the impact of soaring gas prices and accelerate the build-up of renewables.

Russia Offers Humanitarian Corridors (7:40 a.m.)

The Russian Defense Ministry said it would reopen humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave several Ukrainian cities, noting that Putin had pledged to do so in a weekend call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Previous efforts at opening escape routes for civilians have failed amid recriminations by both sides. Russia said it would provide air transport to Moscow for those leaving the capital, Kyiv, suggesting it was aiming the offer at Chinese, Indian and other foreign students trapped there. Those countries have called on both sides to protect their citizens amid the fighting.

The new attempted corridor would also cover Mariupol in Ukraine’s southeast. Ukraine did not immediately confirm the latest effort.

U.S. May Act Without Allies on Russian Oil (7:40 a.m.)

The Biden administration is considering whether to prohibit Russian oil imports into the U.S. without the participation of allies in Europe, at least initially, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The administration has yet to decide on a U.S. import ban, with the timing and scope of any move still fluid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Administration officials have been in close contact with allies on a possible ban while also working to prepare for the domestic impact, the people said.

Russian Authorities Detain Almost 4,500 Demonstrators (7:40 a.m.)

Nearly 4,500 anti-war protesters have been arrested across Russia on Sunday, according to the rights group OVD-Info.

The group had reported earlier demonstrations in 44 cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg. This would bring those detained so far to around 12,000.

