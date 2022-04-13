(Bloomberg) -- The presidents of Poland and the three Baltic states are heading to Kyiv in a show of support that follows the visits of other leaders to the Ukrainian capital, including from Boris Johnson and European Union chiefs.

U.S. President Joe Biden ramped up his condemnation of Vladimir Putin by accusing the Russian president’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine, as Washington prepares a new military aid package for Kyiv. Russia has been massing its forces in the east of Ukraine with a fresh push expected to try and seize control of the broader Donbas region.

Putin said peace talks are stalled, and vowed to continue his “military operation” even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.” Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said the discussions are “extremely difficult.”

Key Developments

U.S. Prepares Massive New Surge of Military Aid to Ukraine

Top Oil Merchant Vitol Will Stop Trading Russian Crude

Richest Russian Strikes Deal as Sanctions Snare Other Oligarchs

Russia Faces Hard-to-Verify Claims of Chemical Arms in Mariupol

Russia’s War in Ukraine Rippling Through U.S. Corporate Earnings

All times CET:

Ukraine Captures Oligarch Ally of Putin, Offers Him for Swap (8:30 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered to swap an oligarch and close friend to Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained yesterday after he escaped house arrest following Russia’s invasion.

“I offer the Russian Federation to swap your guy for our boys and girls, who are currently being held prisoners,” Zelenskiy said in a video address late Tuesday.

Medvedchuk, a leader of Ukraine’s pro-Russian opposition, was detained last year over accusations of state treason and was put under house arrest, but he managed to escape at the start of the war.

Baltic and Polish Leaders to Visit Kyiv (6:28 a.m.)

The leaders of Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are on their way to Kyiv, Jakub Kumoch, a foreign policy aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, wrote on Twitter.

Oil Holds Advance as Putin Continues War (6:04 a.m.)

Oil steadied in Asia after rallying back above $100 a barrel as the Russian president vowed to continue his war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate surged 6.7% on Tuesday, the most in three weeks.

U.S. Prepares New Surge of Military Aid (4:44 a.m.)

Roughly $750 million in weaponry is expected to be sent under presidential drawdown authority, people familiar with the matter said. This allows Biden to transfer equipment from U.S. stocks without congressional approval to speed up delivery during an emergency. The types of weapons are still being discussed.

The U.S. has provided more than $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Biden took office. Of that, more than $1.7 billion was delivered after the invasion began on Feb. 24.

Top Oil Merchant Will Stop Trading Russian Crude (2:57 a.m)

Volumes of Russian oil handled by Vitol “will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline,” a company spokesperson said by email. “We anticipate this will be completed by end of 2022.”

BP Plc, Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. earlier announced plans to abandon their stakes in investments related to Russia as they take steps to halt dealings with the nation. Refiners in India and China have continued to purchase Russian oil cargoes, either directly from Moscow or via traders.

Separately, Russia is ready to sell crude oil and petroleum products to “friendly countries” within any price range, Izvestia reports, citing an interview with Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.

Biden Says Putin Has Committed ‘Genocide’ (11 p.m.)

Biden for the first time accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine. Speaking at an event in Iowa on Tuesday laying out steps to lower fuel costs that have surged during the war, Biden described Russia’s actions in the conflict as a “genocide.” He later stood by his comments, but said lawyers would ultimately make the official determination.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian,” the president told reporters before departing Iowa. “The evidence is mounting.”

