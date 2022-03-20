(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine expects to get its next batch of U.S. weaponry, including Javelins and Stingers, in the coming days. Evacuations continued on Saturday even as heavy fighting continued, particularly in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, and Russian forces blocked several trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

Russia said it used advanced “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles for the first time to strike a western Ukraine target; Ukraine didn’t confirm the attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks are Russia’s “only chance” given the growing number of countries imposing sanctions, and urged Moscow to engage.

Zelenskiy also announced the suspension of activities of some Ukrainian opposition parties with alleged connections to Russia, citing martial law. Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station caused a stir when they posed in yellow and blue uniforms, though Moscow denied that was a show of support for Ukraine.

Swiss Start Blocking Sanctioned Russians’ Property (8:30 a.m.)

LetterOne co-founder Petr Aven’s apartment, located in the same building as the luxury hotel resort Les Hauts de Gstaad, has been blocked by Bern’s land registry, NZZ am Sonntag reported, citing a local official. That means the Russian billionaire’s apartment can’t be sold or pawned.

Another property was reported to have been in Geneva, though authorities there aren’t disclosing the owner. The search process for identifying real-estate by almost 900 sanctioned Russians is a challenge because authorities need to manually search the names, the newspaper said.

Occupying Troops Use Harsh Policing Tactics (8:12 a.m.)

Russian artillery attacks killed at least five civilians, including a nine-year-old boy, in Kharkiv overnight, city police chief Vyacheslav Markov said on Facebook. Russia also bombed an art school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians were sheltering, trapping people in the basement, the city council said.

Russian troops have turned to harsh policing tactics in areas under their control, according to the Ukrainian armed forces General Staff. Troops blocked a humanitarian aid convoy near the southern city of Kherson and distributed leaflets ordering people to register with occupation officials. Russia is promising debt amnesty and preferences to local businessmen in occupied areas, in exchange for compliance, it said.

Russia forces continued assaults on Ukrainian positions near the southern town of Zaporizhzhia with tanks, helicopters and missiles, the regional administration said. The Defense Ministry said Russia had “significantly” reduced the use of its air force over the past day, and that Ukraine had shot down three Russian helicopters.

Russia Aims Heavy Firepower on Urban Areas, U.K. Says (8:04 a.m.)

Russia has increased “indiscriminate shelling of urban areas” as its forces bog down, even as a number of eastern Ukraine cities are encircled, according to the latest U.K. defence intelligence update.

“It is likely Russia will continue to use its heavy firepower to support assaults on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties,” the U.K. said.

EU Seeks to Bolster Protections Against Nuclear Threat: FT (6 a.m.)

The European Union has accelerated plans to bolster its preparedness to a potential nuclear threat after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing EU officials.

The European Commission wants EU member countries to stockpile iodine pills, other medicine and protective gear, the newspaper said. It is also working to boost its responses to potential biological and chemical attacks, the FT said.

Australia Boosts Aid to Ukraine (3:34 a.m.)

Australia is stepping up military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine to assist in its war against Russia, including 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government will offer an additional A$21 million ($15.6 million) of military support for Ukraine, including unspecified material from the Australian Defence Force’s stocks. It’s also pledging another A$30 million in humanitarian assistance, according to a government statement Sunday.

Ukraine Suspends Russia-Linked Political Parties (2:21 a.m.)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the suspension of activities of some opposition parties with alleged connections to Russia, citing martial law.

“Given the full-scale war and ties of some political structures with this state (Russia), the National Security Council of Ukraine has decided to suspend any activity of a number of political parties,” Zelenskiy said in a video message on Sunday.

U.K. Companies Warn of Ukraine War Impact (1:01 a.m.)

More than 100 U.K.-listed companies have warned of negative effects from the war in Ukraine, with few of them so far quantifying the impact on their earnings, according to research by Bowmore Asset Management.

The majority of the 115 companies the firm identified cautioned about effects specific to their businesses in the region, while many others referred to the broader macroeconomic risk generated by the war, Bowmore said.

Russia Denies Space Suits Symbolize Ukraine Flag (9:55 p.m.)

Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station caused a stir when they posed in yellow and blue uniforms, but Moscow on Saturday denied that was a show of support for Ukraine.

Roscosmos spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said the yellow flight suits symbolize the emblem of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, from which all three cosmonauts graduated.

“This design was approved long time before the current events,” Strugovets said on Telegram. “To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”

Ukraine Expects to Get U.S. Weapons Soon (9:55 p.m.)

Ukraine will receive Stingers, Javelins and other U.S. weaponry announced by President Joe Biden in the coming days, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

“Those will be useful for our army will be on the territory of Ukraine in the nearest future,” Danilov said in an interview on Ukrainian television.

Danilov also urged International Atomic Energy Agency representatives to travel to Ukraine to control the situation at two nuclear power plants -- Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia -- occupied by Russian troops.

Mariupol Officials Accuse Russia of Forced Deportations (8:37 p.m.)

Mariupol was the scene of heavy fighting Saturday, with the city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko accusing Russian forces of war crimes and forcible deportation of some of the city’s residents to Russia.

“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” Boychenko said on Telegram.

The besieged city’s council likewise said in a statement that several thousand Mariupol residents were deported to Russia. “Some people were sent to far way cities of Russia, the fate of others is unknown,” the council said.

Russia Blocks Humanitarian Trucks (8:14 p.m.)

Russian troops blocked 14 trucks with humanitarian aid to reach their destinations in southern Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday.

In total, eight of 10 humanitarian corridors worked on Saturday and they evacuated 6,623 people from besieged Mariupol, as well as from Luhansk and areas around Kyiv.

Baker Hughes Halts Future Work in Russia (6:05 p.m.)

Baker Hughes Co. on Saturday became the latest oilfield service provider to halt future work in Russia, saying it’s suspending new investments in Russia operations but continuing with existing work there, according to a statement.

“The crisis in Ukraine is of grave concern and we strongly support a diplomatic solution. We condemn violence and our hearts go out to the people and families of those impacted,” Baker Hughes Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said in the statement.

Russia Says It Used ‘Kinzhal’ Missile for First Time (8:22 a.m.)

Russia said it used an advanced “Kinzhal” hypersonic missile for the first time on Friday to target a large underground warehouse in southwestern Ukraine. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine, and no on-the-ground reports on social media of a strike.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a daily briefing that the strike on the village of Delyatyn, in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region, also took out aviation ammunition.

Russia has previously used long-range missiles to strike targets in Ukraine’s far west, not far from the border with Poland. The Kinzhal system of air-to-ground missiles is one of a series of advanced strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

The claimed strike comes as the U.K. defense intelligence warns that having failed to achieve its original objectives, the Kremlin is likely to move to “indiscriminate use of firepower.”

