Russian air strikes have shifted further west, close to the city of Lviv and Ukraine’s border with Poland, as Moscow warned that convoys of military aid from the West are “legitimate targets.”

Missiles overnight struck a military range and training center about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Poland. Friday night, Russian forces shelled two airfields in the region. Separately, the Russian military continues to ring Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where fierce fighting has been reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, and one of his top advisers said that “continuous” discussions with Russia are under way by video. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine has all basic food products for coming months and banned or restricted exports of essential foods.

Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, with a majority crossing over to Poland, and that could climb to 4 million within days. Britain’s government will offer households money to host Ukrainian refugees, the Telegraph said.

All times CET:

Russian Missiles Strike Military Range Near Poland (9:16 a.m.)

Russia is targeting additional sites in far western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, it what’s likely to become a new provocation for the U.S. and NATO allies.

Eight missiles hit the Yaroviv military training center in the Lviv region, regional officials said. The facility is within an hour’s drive of the Polish border. The U.S. has regularly sent military instructors there since 2015 and it’s also hosted NATO drills at times, the Associated Press reported.

The bombing follows strikes on other targets in western Ukraine a day earlier. Some 10 cruise missiles were directed at airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, to the north and south of Lviv, respectively, officials said.

NATO Chief Rejects ‘Absurd’ Russia Claims (9:00 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the suffering in Ukraine is likely to get worse in the short term.

“The coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship,” the NATO chief said. He rejected “absurd claims” by Russia about chemical and biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, and warned Moscow against attacking Ukraine with weapons of mass destruction “under this web of lies.”

In Germany, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is fleshing out plans to quickly raise the army’s combat readiness. Germany can no longer afford “overambitious dream projects,” she said in an opinion piece for Die Welt. The focus will now be “on proven, mature products that are available on the market.”

Gazprom Says Transit Via Ukraine Continues (8:59 a.m.)

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are continuing as usual, Tass reported Sunday, citing Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov.

The gas export monopoly is shipping gas via Ukraine and paying transit fees to the country, even after the Russian invasion began over two weeks ago.

Air Serbia to Reduce Moscow Flights After Criticism (8:48 a.m.)

Serbia’s flagship carrier will scale back flights to Moscow following criticism it ramped up its schedule after other European airlines halted service.

The Balkan country hasn’t joined international sanctions on Russia, although it backed United Nations resolutions condemning the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Announcing the move on Sunday, President Aleksandar Vucic cited unspecified “harangues” against Serbia and allegations that Air Serbia was profiting by offering Russia travelers a rare loophole to fly into Western Europe via Belgrade.

U.S. Adds $200 Million in Military Aid (11:30 p.m.)

President Joe Biden’s administration authorized another $200 million in military aid for Ukraine, including “further defensive assistance” to help the country “meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The latest package increases the Biden administration’s security assistance for Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion, Blinken said in a statement.

U.K. to Offer $456 Monthly to Refugee Hosts (11 p.m.)

U.K. households will be paid 350 pounds ($456) per month to host Ukrainians fleeing war under a government plan to allow people in Britain to sponsor the refugees, the Telegraph reported. Ukrainians admitted under the plan could remain in the U.K. for as long as three years, according to the newspaper, which cited a government source.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has faced criticism, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, that its refugee stance is too restrictive.

Ukraine Warns on ‘Sham’ Referendum in Seized Kherson (6:46 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister says Russia plans to stage a “sham ‘referendum’” in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson in an effort to show that people there want to break away from Ukraine.

Word of a possible vote spread earlier on Twitter. “Kherson is & will always be Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukraine Says ‘Continuous’ Video Talks With Russia Under Way (6:01 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Mykailo Podolyak, said that “continuous” negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are being conducted via a video format.

“Special working subgroups have been created,” Podolyak said in a post on Twitter, without elaborating. “Ukraine’s positions are determined by the previous directives.”

Zelenskiy Says Russian Talks Becoming More Substantive (5:15 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian diplomats are trying to figure out what they can discuss with Russia as negotiations with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive.

Ukraine’s leader said about 1,300 troops have been killed so far in the war with Russia, but that Russia has suffered many more casualties. Russian troop losses can’t be independently confirmed.

“The Russian Federation issued ultimatums to us from the very beginning, which we did not accept,” Zelenskiy told journalists in Kyiv in a televised briefing. “Now, they’ve started to talk about something, not just throw ultimatums.”

Russia Warns That Weapons Convoys ‘Legitimate Targets’ (2:29 p.m.)

Russia warned that Western convoys of weapons deliveries to Ukraine are “legitimate targets,” stepping up its threats amid a major increase in military supplies to Kyiv’s forces.

“We have warned the U.S. that pumping weapons into Ukraine by a whole range of countries is not just a dangerous path but are actions that turn these convoys into legitimate targets,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday on state television, as cited by the RIA Novosti and Tass news services.

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia plans to step up weapons deliveries to separatist areas in Ukraine and send thousands of fighters from the Middle East to join its forces in the country.

