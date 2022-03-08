(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine and Russia said they would make their fourth attempt Tuesday to establish a humanitarian corridor for civilians fleeing areas of heavy fighting after Russian violations and a dispute over where evacuees would end up scuppered earlier arrangements.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement violence would stop for 12 hours along a route stretching from the city of Sumy, 32 km (20 miles) from the Russian border, to the central city of Poltava. Evacuations have begun.

Highlighting the fragility of the effort, Russia’s army said it was opening humanitarian corridors from five cities -- the capital Kyiv, second-largest city Kharkiv, Chernikiv, Sumy and Mariupol -- but didn’t say where they would lead. Ukraine has rejected moves to direct evacuees to Russia or its ally Belarus.

As escalating hostilities increasingly threaten the global economy, the European Union could unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defense spending to help the bloc cope with the fallout.

Key Developments

All times CET:

EU Mulls Joint Bond Sales For Energy, Defense (09:19 a.m.)

The European Union will unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending in the 27 member states as the bloc copes with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The proposal may be presented after the bloc’s leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, March 10-11, according to officials familiar with the preparations. Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise.

German Manufacturer Suspends Guidance (8:30 a.m.)

German auto parts supplier Schaeffler AG suspended its earnings guidance for this year, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes business activity and supply chains impossible to assess -- the latest sign of the impact of the conflict across the global economy.

The development of raw materials, freight rates, energy prices, inflation and global economic development has become unpredictable, the maker of ball-bearings and transmission components said on Tuesday.

Gas Jumps as Russia Threatens to Close Nord Stream (08:35 a.m.)

European gas futures jumped as much as 32% after Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the existing Nord Stream pipeline, adding pressure to commodity and energy markets roiled by the invasion.

Wheat fluctuated near an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders assessed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.

Nickel surged as much as 111% amid a short squeeze. Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is a major producer of the metal, used to produce stainless steel and automobile batteries.

European, U.S. Stocks Slide as Inflation Fears Mount (08:15 a.m.)

European and U.S. stock-index futures slid on concerns that commodity costs will fan inflation and choke economic growth.

European contracts shed more than 2% and U.S. futures dropped about 1%. That followed a 3% drop in the S&P 500 on Monday, the gauge’s worst such slide since 2020. Brent crude oil climbed to more than $127 a barrel after settling at the highest level since 2008 on Monday.

U.S. Aircraft Carrier in North Aegean (5:09 a.m.)

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group carried out air policing missions in the North Aegean Sea on March 4-5 to bolster NATO’s operations, the U.S. Navy said Monday, without providing details on current operations.

The waterway is between the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea, where Russia is conducting naval operations against Ukraine.

Russian Top Energy Official Threatens Pipeline (9:29 p.m.)

Russian deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in retaliation for Germany’s decision to block operation of the new Nord Stream 2.

In a televised statement, Novak, also the country’s top energy official, said Russia hasn’t made the decision yet but has the full right to take a “mirror” action and stop supplies that come through the pipeline, which he said is working now “at its full capacity.”

Last month, Berlin shelved the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that was designed to bring steady gas supplies from Russia. His warning comes as Europe is vowing to cut its reliance on Russian gas by almost 80% this year.

U.S. Lawmakers Coalesce Around Oil Ban (9:12 p.m.)

The framework agreement among key lawmakers comes amid mounting pressure to enact a ban tightening economic pressure on Russia. The House of Representatives could vote on the proposal as soon as Wednesday, but President Joe Biden hasn’t endorsed the effort.

