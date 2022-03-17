(Bloomberg) --

Ukrainian negotiators again demanded a cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian troops in video negotiations on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to speak to Germany’s Bundestag, a day after an address to U.S. lawmakers. President Joe Biden branded leader Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and offered offered $800 million-worth of new weaponry to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said Russian strikes continued on infrastructure sites and on densely populated areas of cities, with another apartment building hit in the capital, Kyiv. But it said Russia’s forces remain bogged down on the ground. Russia said its troops were advancing through the town of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region in the east.

Group of Seven foreign ministers meet virtually Thursday to discuss the crisis. On Wednesday he told NBC News that negotiations with Russia are continuing but are “fairly difficult.” The U.N. Security Council also meets Thursday at the request of six Western countries.

All times CET

Stocks Jump on Fed View, Possible Ukraine Talks Progress (8:06 a.m.)

Stocks jumped as traders digested the Federal Reserve’s view that the U.S. economy can weather its rate-hiking campaign. Possible progress on Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks also helped sentiment.

Oil rose after a three-day slide, with investors continuing to weigh the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Declining Russian flows to Germany pushed up European natural gas prices.

House Moves to Revoke Russia’s Trade Status (4:48 a.m.)

Lawmakers are close to an agreement for legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia, the latest move in a series of congressional efforts to hobble the Russian economy in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Removing Russia’s “most-favored-nation” trade status would enable the U.S. to impose higher tariffs on Russian goods, and take other actions. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the vote would take place Thursday. Revoking the status, which in the U.S. requires legislation, would put Russia in the same category as other states viewed by Washington as pariahs including North Korea and Cuba.

Russia Bombed Civilian Shelter, Mariupol Council Says (1:28 a.m.)

A Russian plane bombed a theater in the besieged southern city of Mariupol where hundreds of people have been sheltering, according to the city council. Debris blocked the entrance to the interior and shelling continues, making it impossible to assess casualties, officials said.

The Maxar satellite firm collected images showing the word “children” was written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the theater. Ukrainian officials said air-strikes also hit a swimming-pool building that was serving as a shelter, and a convoy of civilian evacuees.

Russia’s embassy in the U.S. rejected the report that the theater was attacked by the Kremlin’s forces, calling it the latest example in a campaign of disinformation, state-run news service Itar-Tass reported.

Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Continue (12:30 a.m.)

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video, said negotiations with Russia were continuing. “My priorities are absolutely clear: To end the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity. Real protection for our country,” he said.

Mayor of Ukrainian City Freed (8:29 p.m.)

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, was freed from Russian captivity after a “special operation,” according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top Ukrainian official. Fedorov was kidnapped on March 11. Tymoshenko provided no further details on the operation.

Biden Calls Putin a ‘War Criminal’ (8:07 p.m.)

Biden called Putin a “war criminal,” shortly after announcing an expansive new package of military aide to Ukraine including armed drones. The White House has previously been cautious about accusing the Russian leader or his forces of war crimes.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previously said the U.S. would go through an established process and work with the International Criminal Court to determine whether war crimes had been committed. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a non-binding resolution supporting an investigation into Putin over possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy Invites Biden to Ukraine (7:43 p.m.)

Zelenskiy told NBC News that he would be “happy to invite President Biden to Ukraine” and that he has previously “extended him invitations.” Biden is traveling to Europe next week to meet with NATO allies and take part in a summit of European Union leaders.

Biden Pledges Anti-Aircraft Systems, Drones for Ukraine (6:09 p.m.)

Biden detailed plans for $800 million in new assistance, including drones, to be distributed to Ukraine in a speech from the White House, just hours after Zelenskiy appealed for more help in an emotional virtual address to the U.S. Congress.

The aid will involve direct transfers of equipment from the Pentagon to the Ukrainian military and includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, Biden said. The package also includes 9,000 shoulder-mounted missiles for Ukraine to attack Russian armored vehicles, 7,000 small arms, pilotless aircraft and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

