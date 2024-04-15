1h ago
Ukraine Urgently Needs Additional Air Defense: Minister Kuleba
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged allies and partners “to take extraordinary steps” to provide more air defense units to Ukraine.
“We urgently require additional Patriots, other modern air defense systems, weapons and ammunition,” Kuleba said in a video address, while addressing the second Black Sea Security Conference in Bulgaria.
“It makes perfect sense to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense as soon as possible and with this regional and global stability,” Kuleba said.
READ: Germany to Give Ukraine Another Patriot Anti-Missile System
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
