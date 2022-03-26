(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine’s president called on gas-rich Qatar and others to boost their energy exports to Europe in order to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

“Responsible states like the state of Qatar are reliable and solid exporters of natural resources, and they can make their contribution to the stabilization in Europe,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital on Saturday via a video address.

“The future of Europe rests with your efforts,” he said. “I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world.”

Russia supplies about 40% of the European Union’s gas consumption, and the bloc has raced to find alternatives following the invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and EU on Friday unveiled an agreement to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to the continent. The U.S. recently supplanted Qatar’s status as the world’s top supplier of LNG.

Europe has sought to diversify with pipelines from North Africa and the construction of LNG import facilities. Newly added shipments from U.S. and Middle Eastern producers may pose challenges for European climate goals and take time to implement.

Regional Conflict

Separately, at the start of the two-day forum earlier Saturday, Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani raised the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying it had been internationally neglected for seven decades.

“The accusation of anti-Semitism is now used wrongly against everyone who criticizes Israel’s policies, and this impinges on the struggle against racism and actual anti-Semitism,” he said.

Qatar’s regional neighbors the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain took the historic step of normalizing relations with Israel in 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.