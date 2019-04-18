(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Ukraine votes on Sunday in the second round of its presidential election, with neither candidate likely to rock the boat with the IMF, World Bank, European Union and other institutions. The country needs to maintain access to financial markets to meet its obligations -- and that’s far from guaranteed, according to Bloomberg Economics. Factoring in required payments to foreigners in the next year, as well as other expected outflows, Ukraine has gross external financing needs of $46 billion, about 34 percent of GDP, according to the IMF.

