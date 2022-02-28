(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to the European Union to fast-track membership for Ukraine. But despite support from several member states, the process is an arduous one and typically stretches out for years.

“I am sure it is fair. I am sure we deserve this,” Zelenskiy told reporters Monday at a briefing at the presidential palace. “I am sure that all this is possible.”

The request could antagonize Russian President Vladimir Putin as it shows Zelenskiy’s strong push to align Ukraine with Europe and the western alliance.

But Croatia was the last country to join the bloc and its application process lasted 10 years before it was formally accepted in 2013.

Accession requires the candidate country to adopt established EU law as well as to enact reforms -- including to its judicial and economic systems -- to meet the bloc’s criteria. More than 30 policy areas will be examined and negotiated to make sure the nation is prepared to join -- and moving on to the next so-called chapter requires the consent of all 27 member states.

The move also requires the unanimous approval of all EU members, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as the representatives of all existing member states.

European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview on French television station BFM Monday that the accession debate would take place and that he wanted tight ties with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews that “we want them in the European Union.”

While the process is very complicated and typically lasts a long time, if the member states want to speed the process then it’s likely possible, according to one official familiar with the procedure, who asked not to be identified because any negotiations would be private.

“The path toward membership should be defined and shouldn’t be limited to polite recommendations to reform,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, who has been lobbying for Ukraine’s candidate status. “I hope actual negotiations could start sooner than otherwise.”

