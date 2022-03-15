Ukraine War Adds to Tunisia’s Economic Woes as It Seeks IMF Help

(Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Tunisia will need more financing for its budget as the war in Ukraine sends commodity and energy prices soaring, the central bank said, announcing it had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The regulator’s board called for “extreme caution” and the “adoption of a proactive approach” to offset the conflict’s impact, Banque de Tunisie said in a statement following an emergency meeting late on Monday.

Without such measures, the North African crop and energy importer may see “a worsening of the balance of current operations’ deficit and exacerbation of inflationary pressure over the forthcoming period,” it said.

Tunisia’s reliance on the European Union for trade and investment also leaves it vulnerable to the war’s impact. Authorities have been working to finalize a set of proposed reforms to help secure a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, a deal seen as key to shoring up the economy that’s struggled for growth after the 2011 uprising.

The central bank held the benchmark rate at 6.25%. Inflation was 6.7% in January, its highest since mid-2019.

The economy grew 3.1% in 2021, Tunisia’s official statistics bureau said Tuesday, after contracting 8.7% the year before due to the pandemic.

The central bank said it projects a “significant budgetary impact” from increased spending on subsidies, widening the fiscal deficit.

