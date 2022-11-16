(Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine, climate funding and the threat posed by terrorist groups will be on the agenda when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pays a state visit to the UK next week.

Ramaphosa is due to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III during the Nov. 22-24 visit. South Africa’s relations with several Western nations, including the UK, have been strained by its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While South Africa and the UK voted differently on United Nations resolutions on the war, they both had a shared ambition for peace, and there will be detailed discussion on how to achieve it, Antony Phillipson, Britain’s High Commissioner to South Africa, told reporters on Wednesday.

The UK has pledged to lend South Africa $500 million and provide another $1.3 billion in guarantees as part of a $8.5 billion international package that was finalized at this month’s COP27 climate talks in Egypt to help Africa’s most-industrialized nation transition to using cleaner forms of energy.

The UK remains committed to helping Ramaphosa’s adminstration mobilize the $1.8 billion, but is awaiting details on how it will implement its newly unveiled investment plan that will reduce the use of coal, Phillipson said.

Ministers and officials may also discuss a recent terror alert issued by the US government last month -- subsequently echoed in a UK travel advisory -- and never materialized. Ramaphosa later criticized the US for failing to discuss the matter first with local authorities.

Phillipson declined to discuss details of the threat, saying ongoing talks on security matters took place “discretely and privately, given the nature of the topic.”

