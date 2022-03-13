(Bloomberg) -- War in Ukraine risks a second spike in U.K. inflation this fall and increases the likelihood of a recession, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Price growth could exceed 8%, four times the Bank of England’s target, the London-based group warned in a report published Monday. For poorer households, which spend more on food and energy, inflation could reach over 10%. That would mean that the typical family income could drop 4% in real terms in the coming financial year, about 1,000 pounds ($1,304).

Resolution called on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to ease the pain by increasing state benefits by 8% instead of 3.1% from April when he unveils a springtime mini-budget on March 23. The think tank said he had more fiscal room thanks to stronger wage growth among high earners.

“The chances of a living standards recovery this year are receding as rapidly as inflation is rising, and the risk of another recession is looming into view,” said James Smith, research director at the London-based group. “The chancellor cannot protect Britain entirely from the difficult times that lie ahead, but he needs to act urgently to ensure the pain is fairly shared.”

