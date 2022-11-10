(Bloomberg) -- UK defense firm QinetiQ Group Plc said the war in Ukraine is lifting sales of products ranging from battlefield robots to communications systems as the edge provided by the latest military technology becomes clear.

The US has increased orders for the Talon robot, primarily designed for bomb disposal but also used in reconnaissance and other roles, Chief Executive Officer Steve Wadey said in an interview. Britain has boosted purchases of systems providing super-encrypted communications links to the front line.

Kyiv’s success in combating a Russian military holding a numerical advantage in headcount and armaments has also reinforced the importance of fielding state-of-the-art systems in areas such as surveillance, bolstering interest in QinetiQ’s suite of technology-led products, Wadey said.

“Countries have realized they need the technological advantage,” he said by phone. “So they’re looking at the next generation available.”

The CEO, who spoke Thursday after London-based QinetiQ reported an 18% jump in first-half orders, said he couldn’t comment on whether some sales were aimed at directly supplying Ukraine’s defense forces.

Laser Weapons

QinetiQ is also a key player in developing Britain’s first high-powered laser weapon, which has recently been undergoing test firing.

The DragonFire energy beam has been trialled at the Porton Down military research center in England, hitting long-range targets with pinpoint accuracy, the Ministry of Defense said Nov. 8. QinetiQ supplies the laser for the device.

Wadey said he’s also encouraged by progress on the Tempest program to develop a next-generation European fighter plane, a project that’s being led by BAE Systems Plc and with which QinetiQ is involved.

The shares fell 2.5% as of the close in London.

