(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has warned Russia against its troops crossing its border, a sign that tensions between the two neighbors aren’t easing, with the Kremlin mulling its response to the prospect of the U.S. imposing new sanctions.

“If Russia crosses the red line, then it will have to suffer,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday at a press conference with his counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who are visiting Kyiv to demonstrate support. “I hope that diplomatic efforts including this visit will help us to prevent that from happening. And eventually, will help us to restore territorial integrity.”

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at the highest level since the end of large-scale fighting in a conflict that began after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea on the Black Sea. Citing a Russian troop buildup near the border, Ukraine appealed for western support to avoid direct confrontation.

The U.S. is poised to impose a raft of new sanctions on Russia, including long-feared restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in retaliation for alleged misconduct including the SolarWinds hack and efforts to disrupt the U.S. election.

Diplomatic efforts to discourage Russia from further escalation are taking place at all levels, Kuleba said. He asked his Baltic counterparts to convey to other members of NATO and the European Union that Ukraine need “practical support.”

The efforts looked to bear fruit after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The U.S. also canceled plans to send two warships into the Black Sea after Russia warned American vessels to stay away from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

