(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said a Russian spy plane had been shot down, the second in as many months.

The air force destroyed an A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said late Friday on the social media platform X. Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of air defense forces, in a post on Telegram thanked military intelligence and “everyone who ensured the result.”

Russian military bloggers said an A-50 had been lost, but suggested friendly fire had been responsible. The state-run Tass news service reported an unidentified flying apparatus had come down in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, causing a fire.

Last month, Ukraine said it shot down an A-50 in the area of the Sea of Azov. The A-50, which detects air defense systems, guides missiles, and coordinates targets for Russian fighter jets, has played a key role in aiding the Russian army.

