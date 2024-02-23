Feb 23, 2024
Ukrainian Air Defense Says It Shot Down Russian A-50 Spy Plane
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said a Russian spy plane had been shot down, the second in as many months.
The air force destroyed an A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said late Friday on the social media platform X. Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of air defense forces, in a post on Telegram thanked military intelligence and “everyone who ensured the result.”
Russian military bloggers said an A-50 had been lost, but suggested friendly fire had been responsible. The state-run Tass news service reported an unidentified flying apparatus had come down in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, causing a fire.
Last month, Ukraine said it shot down an A-50 in the area of the Sea of Azov. The A-50, which detects air defense systems, guides missiles, and coordinates targets for Russian fighter jets, has played a key role in aiding the Russian army.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
