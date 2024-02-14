Feb 14, 2024
Ukrainian Army Chief, Defense Minister Visit Troops in East
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited military units fighting in the directions of Avdiivka and Kupyansk in the east of Ukraine on Tuesday, Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel.
Syrskyi described the situation as “extremely complex and intense,” in a post on Wednesday morning, as Russian forces intensify efforts and have advantage in the number of personnel. Ukrainian army says it repelled 29 attacks in the past 24 hours near Avdiivka.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
