(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited military units fighting in the directions of Avdiivka and Kupyansk in the east of Ukraine on Tuesday, Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel.

Syrskyi described the situation as “extremely complex and intense,” in a post on Wednesday morning, as Russian forces intensify efforts and have advantage in the number of personnel. Ukrainian army says it repelled 29 attacks in the past 24 hours near Avdiivka.

