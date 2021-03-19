(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian central banker is facing potential treason and embezzlement charges over the 2014 nationalization of the country’s biggest lender, the Kyiv Post said, citing documents and people it didn’t identify.

First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova and other staff members are being investigated for sharing information with companies including Kroll Inc., which helped look into a $5.5 billion fraud at Privatbank before the government took it over, the newspaper reported late Thursday.

The investigation into Rozhkova was “revived” by central bank Governor Volodymyr Zelenskiy or someone in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, the Kyiv Post said. Shevchenko, who was appointed last year by Zelenskiy, has fallen out publicly with Rozhkova -- one of two remaining deputies who worked under his predecessor. That’s sparked concern among Western donors over the institution’s independence.

The central bank and the Prosecutor General’s Office weren’t able to comment immediately, while Rozhkova said she’d comment later Friday.

“The office of the president of Ukraine is concerned about the internal fights at the National Bank of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy’s press service told Bloomberg. The office “doesn’t interfere or put pressure on the NBU or law-enforcement institutions.”

The tycoons who previously owned Privatbank are fighting legal efforts by the government to recoup bail-out cash from them. One, a former supporter and business partner of Zelenskiy, was banned last week from entering the U.S.

