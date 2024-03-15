(Bloomberg) -- A Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least 19 people, hours after Ukrainian drones targeted a small petrochemical plant near the Moscow region.

The drone attack, which caused no serious damage, was the latest in a series by Ukraine targeting Russia’s oil industry.

At least 73 people were also injured in Friday morning’s strike on southern Ukraine, said Ukrainian General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin said. Among those killed were rescue workers and a doctor who’d arrived to help people injured in a the first wave of explosions, and who were struck by a second missile attack, he said.

In the past few weeks Russia has stepped up attacks on Odesa, a key port for grain and commodity exports, hitting it almost daily with drones or missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that no Russian “terrorist attack” will remain unanswered.

Separately, Zelenskiy held a meeting with top military leaders, including commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. They discussed the situation on the front lines and a drive to produce longer-range drones able to carry greater loads.

Ukraine has unleashed a flurry of attacks on Russia’s oil processing facilities this week, ahead of elections that will hand Vladimir Putin a fifth presidential term. Officials in Kyiv have said the intent is to damage a key industry that provides revenue for Russia’s war and to disrupt domestic fuel supplies.

Four Ukrainian drones were downed in the Dzerzhinsk district of Russia’s Kaluga region overnight, according to local governor Vladislav Shapsha. Russia’s air defense forces shot one of them, while the other three were downed by the electronic warfare system, he said. Kaluga borders the Moscow region to the southwest.

“Two of them fell on the territory of a plant, and one exploded above it, without causing serious damage to it,” the governor said in a Telegram post. “The facility continues to operate.”

In an earlier post, he said there were no casualties.

The Perviy Zavod facility, located in the Dzerzhinsk district of the Kaluga region, has an annual processing capacity of 1.2 million tons, or about 24,000 barrels a day, according to its website. There were no official statements on any damage at the facility, and the plant didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The drones were targeting a refinery in that region, according to a Ukrainian military intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova and Aliaksandr Kudrytski.

(Updates with new Odesa death toll, Zelenskiy comments from first paragraph.)

