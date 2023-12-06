(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian agents gunned down a former pro-Kremlin lawmaker who fled the country before it was invaded by Russian forces, according to an official familiar with the killing.

Illya Kyva, 46, was found dead near Moscow on Wednesday after an operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The killing coincided with Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day.

Kyva left the Ukrainian capital before the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, fleeing first to Spain before making his way to Moscow.

On the day of Russia’s attack, Kyva emerged as a backer of the military campaign on Russian media, reinforcing the Kremlin’s message that Ukraine needed to be liberated and “de-nazified” after being captured by the West.

The ex-lawmaker was sentenced to 14 years in prison in absentia, convicted of high treason and making calls for the seizure of state power.

