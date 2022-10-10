(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s annual inflation rate advanced for an eighth month, even as data from the central bank suggest that households see price-growth slowing over the next year despite Russia’s war against the nation.

Consumer prices rose 24.6% in September compared with 23.8% in August, data released by the State Statistics Office on Monday show. The figure is slightly higher than a central bank forecast, while the monetary authority’s most recent available survey showed that Ukrainians see inflation for the 12 months ahead at 15%.

“It is really difficult to explain these numbers, we are puzzled,” Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk said in an interview last week, adding that there may be expectations that the government will freeze utility tariffs and optimism from the Ukrainian counteroffensive efforts.

In June, as the war battered the economy and caused a spike in inflation, the central bank was forced to hike its benchmark interest rate to 25% and signaled it would stay at that level through at least the first quarter of 2024.

