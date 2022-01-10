(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian inflation continued to ease in last month of 2021, but high energy prices and the continued risk of a war with Russia are keeping the central bank focused on lifting borrowing costs further.

Consumer prices rose 10% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, decelerating from the previous month and slightly below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Prices were up 0.6% from November.

While inflation in Ukraine has been easing since a peak in September, the global energy crunch and concerns of war that have battered the hryvnia have kept the central bank on its monetary-tightening path. The bank raised the benchmark for the fifth consecutive time in December and signaled more tightening to come. The next rate decision is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Inflation slowed mostly due to the base effect caused by a jump in the indicator in December 2020 and government measures aimed at shielding households from higher energy costs.

Cabinet of Ministers took measures to tame inflation by capping prices for bread and natural gas consumed by staple food producers.

“Headline inflation will keep trending lower in the coming months, thanks to a growing comparison base and the expected stabilization in global prices for key agricultural commodities,” said Olena Bilan, Chief Economist at Dragon Capital. “However, producers face a sharp upsurge in energy costs and will be passing them on to final consumers. This will curb the pace of disinflation.”

